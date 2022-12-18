Lewisburg, W.Va. – Carnegie Hall’s inaugural Hall-o-ween Week was a howling good time and due to its success will become a Halloween tradition.
From Oct. 22–28, Carnegie partnered with the Greenbrier Historical Society and the West Virginia Storytelling Guild to bring a week’s worth of special family fun events and informative opportunities leading up to Halloween and Trick or Treat.
The five nights of classes included Make a Leather Mask with Luke Davis, Mad Scientist Slime Lab with Harmony Flora, Spell Books and Potion Bottles with Teri Hartford, and Medicinal and Culinary Bitters with Jan Darrah.
More than 80 people attended the two nights of guided cemetery tours hosted by the Greenbrier Historical Society, and a presentation of the archived historical records of the Greenbrier County Ghost presented by Kasadi Shock of GHS.
Participants enjoyed a special storytelling night, "These Haunted Hills," by members of the WV Storytelling Guild, along with the evening’s custom cocktail that used a hand-crafted warming bitters blend created by CH teaching artist Jan Darrah for the Medical and Culinary Bitters workshop.
Lastly, the Hall hosted a free Bring Your Own Pumpkin (BYOP) Pumpkin parade for members of the community, including spooky treats and prizes.
According to Carnegie Hall Education Director Harmony Flora, “Our first annual Carnegie Hall-O-Ween week was a very fun addition to the educational programming here at the Hall.” She added, “It’s great to be able to use a themed class like a slime lab to teach STEAM concepts, and even better when we all get to have a lot of messy fun along the way. I also appreciate the amazing staff at the Historical Society for partnering with Carnegie Hall for this new series and for adding an authentic historical element to our spooky celebrations. I’m already looking forward to next year’s Hall-O-Ween!”
For a complete list of classes and workshops and to enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church St., Lewisburg, W.Va.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. Classes and workshops receive senior scholarship funds from Mary B. Nickell Foundation. The Hall is located at 611 Church St., Lewisburg, W.Va. For more information, please call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
