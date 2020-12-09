Carnegie Hall is hosting Linda Zimmer, a volunteer reader for The Beatrix Potter Society of North America, for two free virtual readings of “The Tailor of Gloucester.” The first reading will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 and the second at 4 p.m. Dec. 19. Participants can register for either event at carnegiehallwv.org. A Hall staff member will send a link to join the online reading.
Beatrix Potter wrote and illustrated beloved children’s books, including The Tale of Peter Rabbit and The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck. The Tailor of Gloucester is a holiday story first published in 1901 that Potter claimed was her favorite of her many books. The story is about a tailor whose work on a waistcoat is completed by grateful mice he rescued from his cat. Zimmer calls the book “a lovely holiday story.”
Zimmer is a writer, puppeteer and teaching artist. She lives on an organic blueberry and maple syrup farm in the central mountains of West Virginia where she creates marionettes in her puppet studio while wrangling cats and poodles. Her memoir, “Playing with Memory, Lighting Up Dementia Care with Music, Nature and a Very Special Poodle,” was released on audible.com in November.