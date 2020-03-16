With the health and safety of the community in mind, Carnegie Hall is closed to the public and postponing events, classes, and workshops starting March 17 to help #flattenthecurve and slow the spread of COVID-19. Carnegie Hall anticipates being closed through March 31.
For more information, email info@carnegiehallwv.org, call the office at 304-645-7917 during regular business hours, or post a message on the Facebook page.
CALENDAR OF EVENTS
POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: CARNEGIE HALL FANTASY IN BLACK & WHITE – Special Event Fundraiser at The Greenbrier on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. The event includes an evening of live music, dancing, dinner, drinks, and a silent auction. Ticket sales ended Friday, March 6.
CANCELED WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25: WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA – Special event performance on Wednesday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. The award-winning WVU Symphony Orchestra led by Mitchell Arnold, WVU’s director of orchestral activities, is a principal ensemble of the WVU School of Music at the WVU College of Creative Arts.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3: VERONICA SWIFT TRIO – Mainstage Performance on Saturday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. At age 25, Veronica Swift is now being recognized around the country as one of the top young jazz singers on the scene.