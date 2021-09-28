2021 FALL CLASSES & WORKSHOPS: Carnegie Hall offers learning opportunities starting on September 18 and continuing through December. Classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cooking, music, weaving, writing, quilting, and more. Carnegie also offers classes for homeschooled students. To register or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7: CHANCE MCCOY – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues on Thursday, October 7, at 6:30 p.m. with Grammy Award Winner Chance McCoy. Ivy Terrace Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. Concerts are over at 8:30 p.m. This is an alcohol free event. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Canceled!! SATURDAY, October 9: Taste of our town Festival (toot) – The 37th annual Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) festival, which was to take place Saturday, October 9, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., has been canceled. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22: HILLBILLY GYPSIES WITH BOBBY THOMPSON – Mainstage Performance on Friday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. The Hillbilly Gypsies are best known for their high-energy live performances and Bobby Thompson is known for rarely slowing down. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 30. To make reservations or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Rotating Galleries:
Old Stone Room GALLERY – Works by Deborah Diane Lester/Jamie Lester. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through October 26.
Museum Gallery – Works by Margy Green. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through October 26.
Board Room gallery – Connie Manchester Exhibit. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Showing until further notice.
Lobby Gallery – Works by Suzanne Wiseman. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through October 26.
ONLINE EXHIBIT – Carnegie Hall’s 31st Annual Art Exhibit “Phonedemic: Scenes from a Lost Year.” (https://www.carnegiehallwv.org/juried-exhibit)
Permanent Exhibit:
Arts from the Ashes: The History of carnegie hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.