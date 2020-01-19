Carnegie Hall has music and exhibits planned for February.
Friday, Feb. 7: A Taste of Rexas – A preshow fundraiser before the Dale Watson And His Lonestars performance. Details to come. Proceeds from the event will help support the programming and projects of Carnegie Hall.
Friday, Feb. 7: Dale Watson and his Lonestars – Mainstage Performance at 7:30 p.m. Dale Watson, keeper of the true country music flame, is an Austin-based honky-tonker who carries on in the tradition of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson with his “Ameripolitan” brand of American roots music. Tickets start at $25.
Saturday, Feb. 15: Music To Love: An Informal Evening of Romantic Poano Music with Barbara Nissman – Special Performance at 7:30 p.m. Hailed as “one of the last pianists in the grand Romantic tradition of Liszt, Rachmaninoff, and Rubinstein,” Nissman continues the grand bravura tradition of romantic pianism. Tickets are $15.
l l l
Rotating Galleries: January/February exhibits run through Feb. 22.
l Old Stone Room gallery – Closed for painting
l Board Room gallery – “Other Worlds” by Dymph de Wild — free admission
l Lobby Gallery – “Figures” by Matthew Carr — free admission
l l l
Permanent Exhibit: West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Exhibit – “The Art of Music in West Virginia.” The exhibit features a rotating selection of memorabilia, artwork, photographs, show posters, stage clothes, instruments, and recordings from artists who have made their mark on the musical landscape of West Virginia. Past inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame include Kathy Mattea, Bill Withers, Hazel Dickens, and Tim O’Brien. On first floor adjacent to the auditorium. Free admission.
l l l
For more information/reservations on any of these events, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.