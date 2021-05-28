Carnegie Hall announces 31st annual juried art exhibit winners

Highlighting the last year and encapsulating life during the pandemic, Carnegie Hall’s 31st annual Juried Art Exhibit is now online at www.carnegiehallwv.org/juried-exhibit.
“Phonedemic: Scenes From a Lost Year” is a phone-photography exhibit that allow participants to share their experiences to help overcome the trauma during the slow transition into the “new normal.”
Carnegie Hall is pleased to announce the winners:
1st Place — "Barrier" Toby Garlitz
2nd Place — "Winter Burn" Kaylyn Cole
3rd Place — "Please Wait Outside" Sandra Miller
Carnegie Hall Staff Pick — "Shortage" Jonathan Collins
