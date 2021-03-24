Carnegie Hall adds more spring classes and workshops

As part of its commitment to lifelong learning, Carnegie Hall offers a series of classes and workshops to enlighten and inspire learners of all ages. The list of Spring 2020 Classes & Workshops continues to grow as Carnegie Hall announces four new classes – Weaving an Antique Potato Masher; Jewelry Making with Semi-Precious Stones; Beginning Watercolor for Adults; and Wine Glass painting.
Teri Hartford teaches students how to make an Antique Potato Masher on Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. This fun basket class is great for beginners. The potato masher basket uses a provided antique wooden potato masher as a handle. Students learn how to weave a basket using an over and under technique to create either an oval or square basket shape. A natural walnut stain is available for those who want an aged antique look. No experience necessary. Registration is $66 ($60 for members) and all materials are included. Students must be 16-years-old or older.
Mimi DeOlloqui is teaching the other three classes. Jewelry Making with Semi-Precious Stones is on Wednesdays, April 14 and April 21 from 3 – 5 p.m. In this class, students learn how to create a beautiful necklace with their choice of pearls and semi-precious stones and finish it off with silver clasps. Students need to bring the following items to class: Beadalon Bead Board (8.75 x 12.25 inches), and a Jewelry Tool Kit (including needle nose pliers and side cutters). The instructor will provide beads, wire, and finishing pieces. Students must be 18-years-old or older and the maximum class size is 10. Registration is 60 ($54 for members). Beginners are welcome.
On Wednesdays, April 14 and April 21 from 3 – 5 p.m., DeOlloqui teaches Beginning Watercolor for Adults. Students learn how to create different colors using the three primary colors and several different methods of painting using watercolors. The classes start with still life in the first studio and then landscape in the second. Students need to bring the following items to class: a watercolor paint set (preferably a Winsor & Newton Cotman dry block set), a #12 synthetic round brush that comes to a nice sharp tip when wet, and Arches #140 pound or above cold-pressed watercolor paper that measures 8" x 10." The Arches paper, paintbrush, and Winsor & Newton paints are available for purchase online. Please order early given the current lag time with shipping. Students must be 18-years-old or older and the maximum class size is 10. Registration is 60 ($54 for members). Beginners welcome.
Wine Glass Painting will be on Friday, April 16 from 3 – 5 p.m. Sign up with a friend for a fun Friday afternoon of learning how to decorate a wine glasses by painting with glossy enamel paint. Students create a unique gift or signature piece. All materials, including the wine glass and the paint, are provided. Students must be 18-years-old or older and the maximum class size is 10. Registration is 60 ($54 for members). No experience is necessary.
All of these classes are small and in-person. Participants are socially distanced and required to wear masks in the Hall. For a complete list of classes and workshops and to register visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and Fantasy. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg. For more information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.