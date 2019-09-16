Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall will kick off its 2019-20 season Friday with a 7:30 p.m. performance by Carlene Carter.
The daughter of June Carter Cash and country star Carl Smith, and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, Carlene has always had one foot in country and the other in rock music.
Tickets to Friday’s concert are $25 and $30; discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens and members of the military. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 304-645-7917, visit carnegiehallwv.org or stop by 611 Church St.
Tina Alvey