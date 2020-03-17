Because of the pandemic, the St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ronceverte on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. is now a carry-out-only dinner. Diners are to use the parking lot behind the church off of Greenbrier Avenue and pick up their dinners at the back door of the parish hall between 4 and 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Lenten Baked or Fried Fish dinners served by the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus have been suspended until the ban on K of C activities has been lifted by the Supreme Council K of C in New Haven, Conn. Statewide including the five Catholic churches in the Greenbrier Valley all Masses, daily and weekend, as well as all church group meetings have been canceled for at least the next two weeks. During this time, Father James Conyers will become administrator of St. Charles Borromeo in White Sulphur Springs, St. Catherine of Siena in Ronceverte and its mission, St. Louis, King of France in Lewisburg. Father John McDonough, former administrator of the two parishes, has been transferred to St. Mary’s Parish in Star City near Morgantown, effective March 19.
The Beckley Concert Association (BCA) is canceling the Thursday, March 19, concert appearance of virtuoso pianist Thomas Pandolfi. The concert was to take place at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, and due to the indefinite school closures, that facility is no longer available. No appropriate alternative location was available. The BCA has also been forced to cancel the April 5 concert featuring several West Virginia University bands, due to the university’s travel restrictions. Information regarding rescheduling of these concerts will be available at a later date. Visit the BCA website at www.beckleyconcerts.org or the Facebook page for future updates.
Fayette Historic Theatre’s schedule has changed: POSTPONED: The spring production of “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood” is being postponed to a later date, with dates to be advised. CANCELED: The Bunny Hop scheduled for March 22 is being canceled. Those who have purchased tickets through Brown Paper Tickets will see a refund processed. Those who purchased tickets at the Box Office should stop in on Tuesday or Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to receive a refund. Watch for updates on FHT’s Facebook Page and though local media announcements.