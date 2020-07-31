Registration for Camp Hope 2020 is now open, and organizers say the camp will be held online this year.
Camp Hope is a free bereavement camp for kids ages 7-17 coping with the loss of a significant person in their lives. The camp runs Aug. 25-27. This year, Hospice of Southern West Virginia Social Services Coordinator Christina Bailey said the camp will meet kids where they are and offer the same expert guidance.
“Each child interacts with a trained bereavement specialist over a video call,” Bailey said. “These kids are at home right now, and we feel it’s our responsibility to make sure they have the opportunity to get the help they need from this camp. An online format means they can get that help from anywhere.”
With the new online format, campers will receive a packet of materials that will be used to guide discussions in two separate daily sessions. One will be held from 11 a.m. until noon for kids ages 7-11. A second session will take place 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. for teens ages 12-17.
Campers will use smart phones, tablets, or computers with a webcam to video chat with bereavement specialists and each other. Parents will also have some involvement and will be required to participate in a virtual orientation the week before camp. Registration is required, and paperwork must be submitted by Aug. 14. Those interested in participating may call the Hospice of Southern West Virginia Bereavement Department at 304-255-6404 for more details.