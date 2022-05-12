Welcome back for another event-filled column, and believe me, I think I have found a little of everything this week.
Saturday, May 14, marks the second annual Bill Withers Memorial Festival at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway at 501 Neville St. The fun starts at noon when the How Great Thou Art Theater Group takes the stage.
Here is the full schedule of musical acts: The Carpenter Ants perform at 1 p.m., followed by Lords of Lester at 2 p.m. Drew Lawrence plays at 2:30 p.m., and then Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns start jamming at 3 p.m.
You would think that would be a full day, but you would be mistaken, because the rest of the evening will feature Scott T. Smith at 4:30 p.m, the Parachute Brigade at 5:30 p.m., 3chill at 6:30 p.m., and Aristotle Jones at 7:30 p.m.
You won’t go hungry this year with El Mariachi, Tea Time and Sweet Treats events all serving food and other refreshments throughout the day. There will also be festival T-shirts available and other vendors set up.
Also on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the much-anticipated 83rd Feast of the Ramson Ramp Festival at the newly renovated Richwood Community Center. This $20 dinner will include ramps, potatoes, brown beans, cornbread, ham, bacon, desserts, Gub’s Sassafras Tea (also available for sale) and cold drinks.
If ramps aren’t your thing, there will be plenty of other amazing food choices, and this year will also feature a take-out option as well as indoor seating.
This event is much more than just ramps and boasts something for pretty much everyone. Enjoy some talented local Appalachian music while you check out the unique arts and crafts show, where many local artisans will be showcasing their work. There will also be plenty of vendors and shops along Main Street. For more information on area food and lodging, or vendor spaces, visit richwoodchamberofcommerce.org.
If Bluefield is more your stomping grounds this weekend, the Madness in the Mountains Car Show returns to Bowen Field on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Awards will be presented around 3 p.m., and there will be over two dozen categories this year. From low riders to lift kits, and everything in between, you are sure to see it all here. This show attracts some of the nicest rides on the east coast.
Spectators get in free and it’s $20 to register your ride. There will be multiple food vendors, car vendors, clothing vendors, a bounce house and even face painting for the kids.
The Children’s Home Society of WV in Daniels is having its Founders Day Open House on Friday, May 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be games, food, drinks and you can even take a peek into their emergency shelter. This is a community event, giving you a chance to see what these folks actually do, and a look into their future. The Exceptional Youth Emergency Shelter provides respite care to youths with disabilities and their families. West Virgina residents ages 7 through 18 with an IQ below 70 qualify for placement, and this open house is a great way for you to become more aware and involved in your community.
On Wednesday, May 18, two great local venues are combining for a unique dine and drink opportunity. The Weathered Ground Brewery will be doing a Tap Takeover at Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver. Alex George, the owner, tells me that they will be celebrating their usual Wednesday wing night while the WGB takes control of the beer taps from 6 to 8 p.m. Sam Fonda, owner at the WGB, said several beers will be on tap for this event, along with some swag giveaways like koozies, stickers, and even a gift basket. Besides delicious smoked wings, the full menu will be available at Georges’ for this event.
Now let’s talk about the local live music scene. There’s plenty to choose from this week, and the only hard part will be deciding where to go. I will start with Jimmie’s Place at 727 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. They are having an Old School Reunion event Saturday afternoon, featuring Brett McDaniel on vocals/guitar and David Waddell on the keyboard. Mac and Dave hit the stage at 1 p.m., so you can get your music fix early with this one.
Calacino’s is always a weekend destination for live music, as they have an act booked every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. This Friday, May 13, brings Makenzie Phipps to the stage, and Saturday, May 14, it’s The 2 Broke Band.
Randy Gilkey will be playing at The Mad Hatter Club on Thursday, May 12, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Most of you have probably seen Randy play over the years, but if you have not, please get out and do so. I cannot stress enough how talented he is, and what an absolute pleasure his show is to watch. I’m not sure there’s a song out there Randy doesn’t know, so ask him to do one of your favorites for you while you are there.
In Fayetteville, Jeremiah Hatfield will play his first show at the Southside Junction Tap House on Thursday, May 12. He specializes in folk rock with a side of post rock, and he hits the stage there at 7:30 p.m.
Also in Fayetteville, Colby Elswick will play Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub on Monday, May 16. Colby is the founding member of The Kind Thieves, who have been playing venues large and small for nine years.