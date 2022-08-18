Everyone knows that the State Fair has been in full swing this week, and while many are focusing on the big events, I’m still here to help you find the ones that might have otherwise escaped your attention. So if you aren’t busy in Lewisburg these next three days with the likes of Zack Bryan, Flo Rida, or Walker Hayes, there is still plenty of local action for you.
The Southside Junction has a musical treat for you tonight, Thursday, Aug. 18. They will be hosting an original indie folk set by Eli Lev at 7 p.m. Eli has spent time as an eighth grade teacher for the Navajo Nation, and among many other places, he has lived in Israel and Andorra. Eli says that his songs resonate with listeners because they are written for everyday enlightenment and reflect the wisdom he has gained through life-long travel and self discovery. Drop by for a delicious meal, and see what he has learned through his lyrics.
Friday, Aug. 19, you can catch Shawn Benfield playing live at A Quarter Short in Beaver. Shawn has opened up for acts like Joshua Ray Walker, and played events such as the Huntington Music & Arts Festival, the Ohio River Revival, and Festival of the Mewz. AQS has an authentic taco truck set up out back, and you can also order from Georges’ Italian Taps & Grill next door.
This is a unique venue, and even offers old school video games, and some of the newest pinball machines on the market. AQS is located at 151 Beaver Plaza, just up the sidewalk from Kroger, and the music starts at 8 p.m.
If you miss Benfield at this one, he’s right back at it the following day. He will be playing at the Freefolk Brewery on Saturday, Aug. 20, and this show starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20, brings us the 3rd Annual Craft Beverage Festival at Daniel Vineyard. You can enjoy complimentary wine and beer tastings from several local wineries and breweries from noon to 7 p.m. Daniel Vineyard will of course be offering a commemorative wine glass for the event, and there will be several local food and craft vendors set up for the day. You can’t call it a festival without great live music, and they certainly have that covered this year, starting at noon with the Untrained Professionals. Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns take over at 2 p.m. and the Long Point String Band will zplay from 4 - 7 p.m. DV is located at 200 Twin Oaks Road in Crab Orchard, and there is a $20 cash only entrance fee for this event.
If you are looking for something a bit off the beaten path, look no further than the Mad Hatter Club in Beckley on Saturday, Aug. 20. They are hosting a late night Neon Glow-Up Drag Party that starts at 11 p.m. You are invited to grab your hairspray, some neon colors, and climb down the rabbit hole with some of the area’s favorite queens, hosted by Scarlett Rose K Heartt.
The Mad Hatter strives to offer these shows for free, and ask only that you help them continue that tradition by tipping the performers and bartenders. This will of course be a 21 and older event.
Rendezvous River Lodge in Lansing brings us live music every Friday and Saturday throughout the season, and this weekend is no exception.
On Friday, Aug. 19 Hurl Brickbat plugs in and takes over the stage. They describe their style as a mixture of progressive rock, alternative and grunge to create an atmospheric and heavy raw sound. I have had the pleasure of seeing them play live myself, and if you are any kind or rock fan at all, I know you will enjoy them.
Saturday, Aug. 20, The Sweet Life takes their turn on stage at Rendezvous. The Sweet Life is a blend of electronic rock, jam band and psychedelic. With an ear pleasing dance party vibe, this sounds like a great time. Both shows this weekend are from 8 - 11 p.m
ACE Adventure Resort is hosting a DJ Dance Party on Aug. 20, starting at 8 p.m. This event will feature night swims at the waterpark, DJ music being played from the concrete patio, and a full light show across the lake and waterpark.
DJ Strizy, a Morgantown based performer, will be spinning tunes all night long. Besides finding him in various clubs and at special events, DJ Strizy has performed at the Big Dub Festival in Pennsylvania. He mixes your favorite beats and knows how to keep a crowd moving, even in the water. Tickets to this one are $20.
I often include a special drink exclusive to our area, but few are as interesting as the gruit ale that I found this week. Before I give you details, it’s important to understand that a gruit ale is a traditional beer made with no hops, and in this case, the plant mugwort acts as the bittering agent.
Rachel Kostoff and Summer Lee are taproom managers at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville. They, along with their friend Felicia Bone, grew and provided their own ingredients for this new beer. They chose mugwort, lemon balm, yarrow and sage to use in the brewing process for several reasons, one being that they can all be found right here at home. These ingredients each also have their own medicinal uses and are all used in Appalachian witchcraft as well, which is why they call it Mountain Magic.
Mountain Magic was brewed specifically for the Love Hope Center for the Arts as the signature beer for last weekend’s event, Artists of the New. I wrote about that event in my last column, but if you missed it, you still have a chance to try Mountain Magic. Drop in to the Freefolk Brewery, order one before they run out.
