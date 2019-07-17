Braylee Grove is a fifth grader at Ghent Elementary who loves music of all kinds, singing and dancing, and most recently acting.
She attended vocal classes as well as a softball player for Shady Spring Little League.
This is her first year with Theatre West Virginia. She said she looks forward to the presentation of “Annie” and is anxious to do her best playing the part of Tessie.
Braylee hopes to learn more about acting on stage in the upcoming months. She also hopes to make many new friends while starting this adventure.
For more information about the TWV schedule and tickets, visit theatrewestvirginia.org.