lewisburg — Sally Bray has been named Carnegie Hall’s new development director. A Greenbrier County native who has just returned to the Valley after spending several decades raising her two children and working in New England, Bray has 25 years working in marketing and philanthropy in the travel and tourism industry and in financial services.
Her hire was one of four recent administrative moves at the nonprofit arts organization.
Bray received her B.A. from Hollins College and her MBA from Babson College. Her hobbies include cycling with the Greenbrier Valley Bike Club, teaching yoga, hiking and tending to her garden, dog and cat. Her children reside in Florida and New York.
Harmony Flora moves from her previous position of box office manager/education assistant/archive coordinator to education director. She is a native of West Virginia and, along with her husband, Dennis, owns and operates a small farm in Greenbrier County.
As a third-generation educator, she said she is proud to be involved in the educational programming at Carnegie Hall and said she will be deeply invested in providing learning through the arts to the community.
Flora is a basket weaver, a lover of books, animals and the outdoors.
Marguerite Kemp-Sherman was born and raised in Lewisburg and takes the position of box office manager/education assistant/archive coordinator. She attended Brown University, where she majored in American Studies with a focus on Race, Class, and Gender in the Production and Consumption of American Culture.
During her time at Brown, she worked for a variety of educational programs, serving students of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. After graduating in 2019, she worked at the Providence Children’s Museum. This summer, she worked at Carnegie Hall as the Kids’ College intern.
The new finance manager is Jill McClung from Williamsburg. She has over 25 years’ experience in the nonprofit world, primarily in the health care field. She has been a volunteer 4-H leader for over 25 years and has served on several nonprofit organization boards, including the Williamsburg Community Action Group and the Williamsburg Historical Foundation.