Book review - "Willow the Armadillo"

“Willow the Armadillo” by Marilou Reeder and illustrated by Dave Mottram is this week’s book of the week.
Willow has always loved picture books and dreams of being the hero of her very own story someday. She studies hard at the Picture Book Academy and goes on multiple auditions. But no one wants her to be their picture book hero. When something unexpected happens at the library and Willow steps up to help, she learns that being a hero doesn’t have to be as dramatic or as harrowing as she thought it would be.
A lovely homage to picture books, “Willow the Armadillo” is a sweet story about finding your own way to be a hero. Mottram’s illustrations are vibrant and detailed.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches.
All branches of the Raleigh County Public Library are now open.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.