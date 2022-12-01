“The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves” by Alexandra Horowitz is this week’s book of the week. Everyone knows that training a puppy is a time-consuming, difficult thing to do. But what do we know about puppies’ behavior beyond training and housebreaking? Alexandra Horowitz set out to study how puppies grow both physically and emotionally when she and her family got their puppy, Quiddity (Quid), on the day she was born. This book is a chronicle of the ups and downs of Quid’s first year of life and all Horowitz observed and learned during that time.
Full of keen observations and written in an accessible yet well-researched style, “The Year of the Puppy” is a wonderful read for dog lovers and fans of science writing alike. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
