“The Sacrifice” by Rin Chupeco is this week’s book of the week.
Kisapmata Island is a lush, beautiful place that would make the perfect vacation destination. If only it weren’t cursed. The Filipino locals won’t even set foot on the island because of the lives it has claimed. This terrible reputation hasn’t stopped a Hollywood film crew from coming to investigate the stories surrounding the island. Legend has it a Dreamer god sleeps on Kisapmata, a god that will grant incredible powers in exchange for eight sacrifices. The crew has recruited a local teen named Alon to be their guide. Within minutes of their arrival, it becomes clear to Alon that the film crew has fallen victim to the island’s curse. If Alon can’t get them to leave, who knows what will happen or who will be left alive?
Eerie and atmospheric, “The Sacrifice” is a creepy, spooky, fantastic read. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
