Book review - "How to Survive A Modern-Day Fairy Tale"

Happy New Year! The first book of the week for 2022 is “How to Survive A Modern-Day Fairy Tale” by Elle Cruz.
Claire Ventura is nothing like the romantic heroines she reads about.
She’s a cookie-decorating bookworm with an overbearing family.
She almost runs over someone, a man named Nate, who happens to be the billionaire CEO of a global tech company.
Despite their almost-accident, they hit it off and soon Claire’s wondering if Nate is the Prince Charming she’s been dreaming of. But what if Claire’s insecurities and her family scare him off?
“How to Survive A Modern-Day Fairy Tale” is a sweet, heartfelt romance that is sure to make readers smile.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.