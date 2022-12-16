Curious to know more about holidays since we’ve got so many coming up? Check out “America’s Favorite Holidays: Candid Histories” by Bruce David Forbes. Ever wondered when people started celebrating Christmas in December or how Valentine’s Day became associated with romance? These are just two of the many questions Forbes answers in this book. He investigates Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, and Thanksgiving and looks at the roots of each holiday and how they evolved over time. He also explores how each holiday affects people now in easy-to-read, informative prose.
Full of fascinating facts, “America’s Favorite Holidays” makes for interesting reading at this time and any time of the year. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
