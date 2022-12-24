“A Thousand Heartbeats” by Kiera Cass is the final book of the week for 2022. Annika is a princess who has grown up in luxury and is about to be forced into marriage to advance her father’s political aspirations. Lennox is a warrior whose mission is to help his people take back the power and the throne they once had. Friendship or anything deeper between both of them would be disastrous. Yet that is exactly what happens. Can they stay together when so many forces are trying to tear them apart?
Full of adventure and romance, “A Thousand Heartbeats” is a wonderful fantasy story. This book can be found at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services. Here’s hoping for a lovely year of stories in 2023!
