Board votes to move forward with 2020 State Fair

FAIRLEA — After consulting with various experts and stakeholders and conducting extensive in-house discussions, the State Fair of West Virginia’s board of directors has voted to move forward with this year’s fair.
In making the announcement, officials cited tradition, community support and the fair’s economic impact on the state, determined in a 2011 study to be $13.8 million a year.
The likelihood of the fair being held as scheduled, Aug. 13-22, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had been a hot topic locally and around the state. Gov. Jim Justice opened the door for this week’s decision by announcing on Monday the lifting of a ban on outdoor concerts at fairs and festivals, effective July 1.
“This isn’t going to look like your normal State Fair,” the fair’s CEO, Kelly Collins, told an assembly of dignitaries and media at a Thursday afternoon press conference that was staged on the fairgrounds.
She said fairgoers should expect changes in concerts, livestock shows and other attractions. Harness racing — one of the fair’s biggest crowd-pleasers — might have to be cut from this year’s exposition, Collins said, adding that barns could be closed to the public at certain times.
The fairgrounds will boast more hand-washing stations and new sanitizer stations for patrons. Employees will undergo screening for COVID-19. Collins said she will work with the Greenbrier County Health Department to ensure testing of vendors and carnival workers coming into the area from virus “hot spots” elsewhere.
Also speaking at the press conference, Ralph Warren, chairman of the fair’s board, said, “Directors, staff and all personnel inside the gates have worked very diligently to make this decision.”
Encouraging those with concerns to bring them to the attention of State Fair officials, Warren said, “We do take everyone’s concerns very highly.”
Preemptively addressing one of the concerns that have been making the rounds on social media, Collins urged those who are ill when the fair rolls around to simply stay home.
“We ask that folks use their best judgment,” she said.
That judgment also includes maintaining social distance while attending the fair and wearing a face covering when unavoidably in close quarters with other people.
Justice also said as much during his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
“Social distancing is the whole key,” he responded to a reporter questioning the wisdom of the governor’s encouraging people to go to the fair. "Just look out after yourself as best you can."
Earlier in the briefing, Justice said, “The State Fair is so meaningful to so many people. I would highly encourage you to go to the State Fair.”
He said — as Collins also emphasized at the fairgrounds press conference — that the fair would follow guidelines set forth by the state in operating this year’s exposition.
“I’m sure they’ll do it in a safe manner,” Justice said.
Kara Dense, executive director of the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau, voiced her agency’s support for the State Fair board’s decision to proceed on schedule.
“It gives not just our locals, but people around the state something to look forward to,” Dense said at the fairgrounds, expressing the belief that attendance at this year’s fair will be strong.
The State Fair annually attracts thousands of visitors to Greenbrier County, contributing mightily to the county’s biggest employer — the tourism industry. That industry, Dense pointed out, has taken quite a hit from the pandemic, which forced potential tourists to abandon spring travel plans and businesses such as restaurants and entertainment venues to close their doors.
Collins said the State Fair will present further details of its operational plan to the public in a couple of weeks.
