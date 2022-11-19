bluefield, w.va. – Bluefield University Theatre Department and Bluefield Youth Theatre will present a four-day run of “A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical” from Dec. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Harman Auditorium on the Bluefield University campus.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, youth, and children in advance and may be booked at https://our.show/bu-theatre/christmascarol. Tickets are $12 and $7 at the door on the day of the performance.
Based on the Victorian Christmas classic written by Charles Dickens in 1843, this musical adaptation is written by Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent with music by Broadway and Disney composer Alan Menken, composer for “Beauty and the Beast,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Little Mermaid,” and many others.
This musical extravaganza was written in 1994 and was presented every Christmas for the next 10 years at Madison Square Garden.
To make reservations, go to our.show/bu-theatre/christmascarol.
For more information, contact Charles Reese, BU professor of theater, at creese@bluefield.edu or 276-326-4244.
