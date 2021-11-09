Bluefield University presents Broadway workshop

Broadway touring show performer Shaun Moe is returning to Bluefield University for a fourth season, to engage with BU students in a Musical Theatre Showcase, titled Broadway at Bluefield. After a hiatus due to Covid, the Showcase (a workshop style presentation) will take place on Friday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m. in Harmon Chapel, on the BU Campus, 3000 College Ave, Bluefield, VA.
“Broadway at Bluefield was such a success the last few years, we welcomed the chance to have Mr. Moe back again, with open arms,” said Dr. John Moir, Director of Choirs and Voice at Bluefield University. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our music and theatre students to have stage experience with a Broadway professional, and we hope to make this a regular occurrence.”
Students were given songs and scenes to learn, and have been rehearsing the last few weeks, with an expanded outreach (new this year) to local High School students, inviting them to be a part of the Showcase. Students from Graham High School and Mercer Christian Academy are taking part, along with Bluefield University students, and community members.
Raised in upstate New York as a dancer and musician, Shaun Moe attended the University of Buffalo on a dance scholarship before finishing his bachelor’s degree in music from the State University of New York (SUNY) in Oswego, where he studied voice with Dr. Moir. Shaun then followed Dr. Moir to Syracuse University (where Dr. Moir also taught); there he continued his vocal studies and went on to perform with the Syracuse Opera for two seasons before landing his first national Broadway tour in the role of Moose in Crazy for You. Moe also performed in two other Broadway tours of Oklahoma! and Monty Python’s Spamalot, as well as in various regional theaters around the country.
Moe moved to Arizona to embark on a career in music education. While serving as a high school choral director, he also sang with the Phoenix Metropolitan Opera and performed as an opening act for various artists, including Alice Cooper and Jordin Sparks. Shaun has also taught in North Carolina and the Washington, D.C. area, where, with his wife, Shaun is now the National Director for Imagine National Dance Challenge, and a member of several boards of directors for community organizations in northern Virginia.
Parents, friends, and the community are invited to attend Broadway at Bluefield Friday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m. Bluefield University students attend free of charge and will receive Vocatio credit with their BU ID.
For more information, contact Dr. John Moir at 276-326-4258.