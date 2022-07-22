Beckley’s Summer Car and Bike Show is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The City of Beckley and Shade Tree Car Club are co-hosting the show this year.
Line-up for show vehicles along downtown streets will happen between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. with registration at Shade Tree’s trailer near Jim Word Memorial Park.
The $15 vehicle registration fee enables car owners to be eligible for a souvenir dash plaque, specialty awards and prizes. Specialty trophies at this show include the Mayor’s Choice and City Departments’ favorites, Peoples’ Choice among others.
Music with Motown influence will be provided by How Great Thou Art Theatre Group from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Also, country musicians Alan Kinsler and Peyton Alexis will perform near the Cardinals sculpture on the corner of Neville and Heber streets from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Several food vendors will be offering their fare, plus games and activities will be available at Jim Word Memorial Park.
