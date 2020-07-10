Beckley’s Events Committee, despite the effects of Covid-19 on events and festivals, is offering a few small events this month. Attendees to all events are encouraged to social distance or wear a mask.
• Fridays in the Park will begin July 17 at Jim Word Memorial Park on a tentative basis. Food vendors will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot. Abbreviated concerts will be featured at the gazebo from 12:05 p.m. (after the church chimes) to 12:45 p.m.
Music on July 17 will be presented by Chloe Florence and Bryce Painter.
On July 24, Driftwood, a duo consisting of Darrell Ramsey and Dave Hicks, will perform.
According to Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, “If the first two Fridays in the Park go well and if the positive Covid cases don’t rise too much and attendees follow social distancing or masks, the committee hopes to offer more of the Fridays in the Park through August.
"The Health Department and the mayor caution us to be very careful, and we hope attendees will cooperate so that we can have more events this year.”
• Neighborhood Car Cruises – The committee, having decided to call off the July 11 Car Cruise, is concentrating on hosting an event on July 25 – the date originally scheduled for the City’s Cruise-in Car Show.
The event will consist of vehicle line-up downtown (by Jim Word Memorial Park and along Neville Street) between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Neighborhood cruise-themed dash plaques will be distributed.
Vehicle owners are asked to bring a couple of canned food items to be donated to United Way food pantries as entry. Jim Snyder will provide music at the gazebo from 5 to 6 p.m. The neighborhood cruise will leave downtown at 6 p.m. to drive along Kanawha Street and on a few nearby streets.
• Uptown Tailgate Farmers Market – WVU Extension Office and Meadows Farm may open the farmers market sometime in July. They are currently reviewing the guidelines required for markets.
• Drive-in concerts at New River Park are being planned for a couple of Saturday evenings in August. Food vendors will be set up at the park at 6:30 p.m. Music will be provided by David Cook & Quite Enough ('80s band) on Aug. 1 and George Whittaker on Aug. 15 (tentative). The one-hour concerts will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. The first 50 vehicles will be allowed to park in the 100 parking spaces around the large grassy area, making it easy for social distancing to take place.
• Plans for future events, such as the Appalachian Block Party, Kids Classic Festival and Chili Night, will be decided in August. If any of the events are able to happen, they will be different from past years.