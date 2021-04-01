After offering seven successful neighborhood cruises during 2020, Beckley Events’ committee is planning to organize four cruises during April and May. The committee looks forward to teaming up with local car clubs – Shade Tree, Smooth Impressions, AACA and others – and appreciates their help inviting their members and followers to participate in the cruises. Also, the City of Beckley and Visit Southern WV will welcome the Great Race vintage car event to town on June 25, and the City’s annual Summer Car Show on July 31.
Cruise details:
April 10 – Neighborhood Cruise – Bowling Addition – Vehicles line-up at the Nazarene Church parking lot on Johnstown Road between 4:00 and 4:30 pm. The cruise will leave around 4:30 p.m. following a slightly different route from last year.
May 8 – Neighborhood Cruise – McLean Addition and Harper Road – Vehicles line-up at the Cross Point Church on Crescent Road between 4:00 and 4:30 pm. The route will probably be the same as last year, with an added option at the end to ride around Old Mill Village, and/or cruise Robert C. Byrd Drive.
May 22 – Rhododendron Cruise – Vehicles line-up at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport between 4 and 4:30 p.m. From Airport Road, the cruise will follow Scott Ridge Road and ride through The Oak Subdivision on way to Grandview Park to view rhododendrons and overlooks. Park rangers will lead a couple of rhododendron walks around the park. This cruise, and the others held in May, will be part of the Rhododendron Festival.
May 29 – Neighborhood Cruise & Concert – Vehicles line-up at Park Middle School between 4 and 4:30 p.m., the route will circle around the Park area neighborhood, and end at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway for concerts. Motown songs will be performed by How Great Thou Art group at 5:30 p.m., and 80’s songs will be performed by Quiet Enough at 6:30 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.
Other car-related events:
June 25 – The Great Race will visit Beckley bringing over 100 vintage cars to downtown for a welcoming event. The opening ceremony will begin around 5 p.m. at Jim Word Memorial Park with racers expected to arrive at intervals between 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Music by Randy Gilkey, and Buddy Allen & Cheat River Band is planned during the evening. The Great Race is a nine-day endurance race which will begin in Texas and end in South Carolina. In 1995 and 2005, Beckley hosted lunch stops for the Great Race. This will be the community’s first overnight stop. The race was originally scheduled to happen in 2020, but the race was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic.
July 31 – Beckley’s Annual Summer Cruise-in Car & Bike Show, 5-8 p.m., music by The Danley Band at Jim Word Memorial Park.
In addition to the car-related events, the events committee is planning activities for the Rhododendron Festival in May, and other popular annual community events (Fridays in the Park, Appalachian Festival, Kids Classic Festival and Chili Night). For more information about the events, contact Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or visit www.beckley.org or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook. Attendees are encouraged to follow State’s and Health Department’s guidelines related to Covid-19 during events.