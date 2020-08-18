Beckley’s Events Committee has announced a few upcoming drive-in events.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, Beckley’s Historic Black Knight park will host an outdoor music and movie event. From 8-8:30 p.m., George Whittaker will perform music outdoors from the upper deck of the building, and around 8:30 p.m. or at dark, a golf-themed movie will be shown on the course. The course’s 24 golf carts will be socially distanced on the course along with a dozen blanket spots. With only 36 spots available, anyone interested in attending needs to pick up a free pass (golf cart or blanket spot) at the golf shop in advance. The golf shop is open daily 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Attendees are required to social distance and stay in their spot, with masks required when visiting Black Knight’s concession stand.
The committee hopes to offer drive-in music at New River Park. On Saturday, Aug. 29, a drive-in session will include Shane Ingram at the park shelter from 5:15-5:45 p.m., and then Jim Snyder will perform on the stage from 6-7 p.m. A few food vendors may be serving concessions between 5-7 p.m. Only 36 car spots will be available at the drive-in event – free car passes can be picked up in advance at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. Attendees should stay with their vehicles during the show, unless visiting concessions where they need to wear a mask and social distance. The Aug. 28-29 weekend was the original dates for the Appalachian Festival. The Appalachian Festival had to be canceled, with the Makers Market being postponed until October. According to the committee, “We hope that people will cooperate by social distancing to keep everyone safe, and maybe we can offer more drive-in events in the future.”
The Kids Classic Festival will not be able to happen in its usual manner. However, the committee wants to offer a few family alternatives – a Kids Day at New River Park, home run derby and fireworks at Beckley Little League, and a family movie. The Kids Day at the Park will be a drive-in event so families will stay in their vehicles to watch. Three sessions (10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.) will be available on Saturday, Sept. 5. The event will consist of seeing children’s characters and watching jugglers and a mini-circus aerial acrobatics performance by Cincinnati Circus. Plus, the United Bank Kids Classic Arcade will present gift bags with toys to children. Only 36 vehicle spots per session will be available – anyone wishing to attend should pick up a car pass ($5) from the Youth Museum in advance. The event is supported by Mac’s Toy Fund, United Bank, Ward Law Office and the City of Beckley. A home run derby and a fireworks display will happen at Beckley Little League that evening. Anyone can watch the fireworks at no charge from the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center or Little League parking lots – please park every other space. The fireworks display by Pyrotecnio is sponsored by a Fairs & Festivals grant from the WV Division of Arts, Culture and History and the City of Beckley. An outdoor family movie may also be planned before the fireworks show or during the Labor Day weekend.
These two downtown events started in July and will continue to early September:
For a fair food fix, check out food vendors at Jim Word Memorial; Word Park on Fridays between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Three vendors have been participating: The Lunch Wagon (BBQs, chicken sandwiches, fries, ice cream, milkshakes), Flynn’s hotdogs, and Tea Time (tea, lemonade, pepperoni rolls, pasta salad). Also, farmers market vendors are setting up booths at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza on Neville Street on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3-5 p.m.
For more information about events, follow Beckley Events on Facebook or call 304-256-1776.