The City of Beckley in recent years has been striving to increase biking and walking with in the city.
In 2019 the city passed a Complete Streets policy to help improve the bike and walkability of the city. That same year the city received an honorable mention from the League of American Bicyclists for being a Bike Friendly Community.
In 2021 The League of American Bicyclists Beckley the first Bronze Level Bike Friendly award in southern West Virginia. Making Beckley one of only three cities in the state to have such status. Active SWV has also hosted monthly biking and walking events in the city to help introduce the community to the benefits of biking and walking to increase your health. In an effort to keep this momentum going the City of Beckley will be declaring May Bike Month.
Active SWV will host an event on Monday, May 3, at noon at the Third Ave. McManus Tail access. During the event Mayor Rappold will read the official proclamation as well as news about upcoming biking and walking projects coming to the City of Beckley. It will be followed by a bike and walking event on the trail.