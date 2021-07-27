The Beckley Concert Association’s new season of musical offerings serves up a tasty menu of something for everyone’s musical tastes. Concerts range from bluegrass to classics from piano masters to a harpist, from an a capella group to folk singers. It truly is a musical smorgasbord.
For the first time in the Beckley Concert Association’s (BCA) history, a season had to be canceled when Covid-19 struck the nation. Therefore, according to new Board President Scott Worley, the group is anxious to offer quality entertainment to music lovers in the local area.
“For 82 years, this association has brought wonderful music to Beckley, and we are just so happy to be back. The BCA has been around for 82 years, but this is our 81st season. Wouldn’t we all like to lose a year in age?” he said, laughing.
“Our concerts are for every age group,” Worley said. “Bluegrass is multi-generational. We have three wonderful female country singers and a piano player who does the music of SEASON John and Billy Joel. And how many harpists play Sting’s music?” he asked.
A membership mixer is scheduled as a Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. with music and refreshments in order for people to learn more about the BCA. The mixer will take place at the Beckley Woman’s Club on Park Avenue in Beckley.
The mixer / Business After Hours will feature free refreshments from the Corner Gas & Grill, door prizes, opportunities to renew or begin season memberships and information about this season’s performers.
Entertainment will be provided by Jim Snyder, an entertaining performing artist and singer, whose diverse repertoire makes him popular in bars, coffee houses, festivals and other events in the area. Snyder delivers a mix of folk/Americana, rhythm & blues and classic rock. The event will take place both indoors and outdoors on the clubhouse lawn, weather permitting.
All BCA programs take place at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, on Thursday evenings at 7:30, with the exception of the final concert of the season. That performance will occur at the Beckley Presbyterian Church.
The 2021 season kicks off with The Mike Mitchell Band on Aug. 26. Mitchell, a former Beckley musician, currently living in Virginia, is a singer, songwriter and fiddle player, who captures audiences across the country with his distinctive bluegrass style. The concert is part of the Appalachian Festival in Beckley.