Beckley Concert Association asks, "What is the first instrument that comes to mind when you think of jazz?" Clarinet? Saxophone? Trumpet? Probably not the banjo.
Award winning singer Cynthia Sayer will be bringing just that on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Beckley Concert Association’s season of performances.
Sayer’s performance is in a new location for the BCA, the Heart of God Worship Ministries Church, located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
The release said Sayer defies genre boundaries with her electrifying, virtuoso banjo performances backed by her all-star band. An American Banjo Museum Hall Of Famer, Sayer develops her programs around the unexpected musical diversity of the 4-string banjo in the hands of master, with an ever-changing mix of Gatsby-era hot jazz, American Songbook, Vaudeville hits, virtuoso classics, tango, Western Swing, and more.
Avid educators as well as performers, Cynthia and her band will speak to the students at Beckley’s Park Middle School before their evening show Sept. 26.
Sayer is the winner of both the 2019 Bistro and 2018 Global Music Awards, and was the featured artist at the Newport Jazz Festival in 2018, as well as the special guest at the Django Reinhardt Festival at Birdland in New York City in 2019. She was a headliner at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 2017. She has spent 2018 and 2019 in China, Europe, and the United States with her bands and as a featured guest at concerts and educational programs. Sayer's Joyride Band features Dan Levinson (clarinet & saxophone), Mike Weatherly (string bass), and Larry Eagle (percussion).
“Bishop Fred T. Simms graciously allowed us to use his wonderful sanctuary,” according to Concert Chair Scott Worley. “The church has an incredible sound system, great lighting, and can seat 700, if need be. Plus, there is ample parking, so we are very grateful to Bishop Simms for his generosity.”
Tickets for the concert will be available at the door for $20, but season memberships for $45 will also be available and will allow purchasers to enjoy the rest of the season’s concerts, including a tribute band for the group “The Carpenters,” the WV Dance Company and piano virtuoso Thomas Pandolfi.
For more information, visit the Beckley Concert Association of Facebook of beckleyconcerts.org.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren