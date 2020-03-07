The annual meeting of the Beckley Concert Association will be Sunday, April 5, at 2 p.m. in the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium. The meeting will be during the intermission of the WVU Bands performance. Business will include the election of members of the Board of Directors, who serve for a three-year term.
But first, join them at the next concert featuring Thomas Pandolfi.
Thomas Pandolfi is an American pianist who has performed across the USA with various symphonies as well as across the globe to China and Europe and British Columbia. He’s an outstanding cross-over artist and is accomplished as a classical artist as well as a performer of the work of artists such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein, Marvin Hamlisch, Burt Bacharach, and Barry Manilow.
His performance in Beckley will consist of a first half of classical compositions and a second half crossing over into some of the artists mentioned above. He is a graduate of The Julliard School and has earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
The event will be Thursday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium in Beckley.
For more information visit http://www.beckleyconcerts.org/ or on Facebook.