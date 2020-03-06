Beckley Children Theatre has received a $4,300 grant from Beckley Area Foundation to support its efforts to improve and upgrade the theater’s sound equipment and building acoustics. The award comes from the Community Grant Fund at the Community Foundation.
James Phillips, co-director of Beckley Children Theatre Ministry, said the funds would be used to dramatically improve the quality of their stage performances by providing modern sound equipment and acoustic treatments for the theater walls. “This grant elevates dramatically BCT’s ability to provide high-quality, impactful stage performances for our local community that we serve,” Phillips said.
BCT was started in 2014 by Co-Director Gayle Oaks to provide a welcoming, performing arts organization for area youth, ages 8-18. Today, it operates as a nonprofit performing arts theater and outreach ministry for youth in the area. For more information about Beckley Children Theatre, call 304-578-0467 or visit www.beckleychildrenstheatre.org.
About Beckley Area Foundation
Beckley Area Foundation exists to improve the quality of life for Raleigh County residents by connecting community needs with the passions of families, businesses, and individuals. Through strategic and responsive grantmaking, we support programs and organizations that create long-term solutions to the most pressing needs in our community. For more information about Beckley Area Foundation, call 304-253-3806 or visit bafwv.org.