The Dan & Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery will be the site of a ribbon cutting on Monday, April 5 at 3 p.m. for Beckley Art Center’s new darkroom.
The gallery is located at 600 Johnstown Street, Beckley. RSVP to 304-252-7328. Wearing a mask will be required when attending the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The BAC Darkroom was an initiative created by Saja Montague, administrative coordinator at the Beckley Art Center.
The BAC Board of Directors created a small darkroom fund to allow for a build in the un-used kitchen of the basement Art Lab. Montague, Chris Rasnake and Christine Kinder were the engineers and builders of the darkroom, where they created enlarger cubbies, a darkroom sink and another table area to be used for alternative darkroom processes. Montague brought the idea of a darkroom build to the BAC Board in 2019 and started building in January 2021. This project has been a labor of love with many dedicated BAC volunteers helping bring this dream to fruition.
The process of creating via film photography and printing photographs in a darkroom has been reignited in popularity over the past decade. Montague wants to use this darkroom space as a way to connect the community with a new, not usually accessible to our area, creative medium. She plans to bring this medium to the youth in the community by teaching many young artists the history of photography. She will be offering many youth based darkroom, film developing and intro to photography classes. She will also be teaching various beginners darkroom classes, such as: cyanotype printing, film developing, printing with enlargers, holga and 35mm, and more.
BAC will be accepting donations for good condition 35mm and 120mm cameras, to be used in class for the darkroom programming. To donate in other ways, visit the website: beckleyartcenter.com/sponsorship
To stay up to date on upcoming BAC Darkroom opportunities, classes and more; check out the website: www.beckleyartcenter.com