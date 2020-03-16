As the news of the coronavirus grows and more of the area’s businesses and organizations push back events in response, the Beckley Art Center (BAC), at 600 Johnstown Road, has joined the roster by postponing its “Out of the Box” fundraiser.
BAC Board of Directors member Susan Hambric announced on Monday that “in order to comply with the CDC and local mandates,” as well as to protect the health of all those involved, the center will not have its fundraiser on March 28.
The event — which was created as a unique way to raise money for the gallery to cover the cost of utility bills, maintenance and programming — was to be at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park and well-known jokester Dale Jones was slated to entertain the audience with his machine-gun style of comedy.
The center is working with Jones to reschedule, but a new date has not yet been announced.
Giving the situation a lighter note, Hambric said that this additional time will allow the center to guarantee the fundraiser will be the best that it can be for its members and the community.
“Beckley Art Center appreciates your support during these difficult times,” she wrote. “We look forward to bringing much-needed laughs to you in the future!”
For more information on the Beckley Art Center and updates on its fundraising endeavors, visit beckleyartcenter.com or call 304-253-9226.