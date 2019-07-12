Hope Unlimited Outreach, a local nonprofit, will host a three-on-three basketball tournament series event Saturday as part of its "Stop the Violence" campaign.
The event, open to ages 16 and older, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Thornhill Park Courts on Second Street in Beckley.
"Violence is a problem that touches all of us, no matter the socioeconomic status, gender, ethnicity, religious or political affiliation," said Henry Carson, founder of Hope Unlimited Outreach.
"Before there can be any conversation about stopping the violence, there must be a conversation about community empowerment."
The event will also include food, music and fun.
For more information, contact Carson at 304-731-6218.
— Wendy Holdren