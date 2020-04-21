BAF announces SLYP grant opportunity

Beckley Area Foundation has announced the Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists (SLYP) Grant Opportunity.

As a Raleigh County 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which focuses on the arts, it is accepting requests for up to $300. Funding is to be used for a project or program which influences our communities and their citizens through arts.

The application period is now open and will close on April 12 at 11:45 p.m. Submit requests to the BAF grant portal by visiting www.bafwv.org and navigating to the SLYP Grant page. For more information, call the foundation at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.

