athens, w.va. – Concord University is excited to welcome poet Sara Henning to campus as part of the June Elizabeth Tate Memorial Author Series.
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m. in the State Room, located on the second floor of the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center, Henning will read from her latest book of poetry, “Terra Incognita.” Following the reading, there will be time to meet the author.
“This [June Elizabeth Tate Memorial Author] series has not been held for several years, so this is a kick-off of its return,” says Dr. Michelle Gompf, professor of English and department chair. “It’s a rare opportunity to hear an award-winning poet on campus.”
Dr. Henning, assistant professor of English at Marshall University, is the author of “View from True North,” cowinner of the 2017 Crab Orchard Series in Poetry Open Competition Award, and the 2019 High Plains Book award. Her honors include the Lynda Hull Memorial Poetry Prize, the George Bogin Memorial Award, the Allen Ginsberg Poetry Award, and awards from the Sewanee Writers’ Conference and the Vermont Studio Center. Her work has been published in journals such as Quarterly West, Crab Orchard Review, Witness, Crazyhorse, Meridian, and the Cincinnati Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.