The old adage that you can never bet against James Cameron still holds true even in today's hyper consumerist cinema culture. That's the largest takeaway one can discern from "Avatar: Way of the Water," the sequel to the highest-grossing motion picture of all time.
The number of issues working against this film's success is immense: The 13-year gap between films, the Marvelization of cinema, multiple filming delays and the diminishing improvements in the advancement of visual effects over the years all contribute to one of the riskiest investment ventures of all time.
How does the film stack up as a piece of art, though?
The plot is a direct sequel from the first film where Jake Sully has fully transferred his consciousness into his alien avatar to live among the Na'vi people on Pandora. He has a family now and lives among the tribe as a respected warrior and father.
Things take a turn for the worst when it is revealed that the first film's villain, Colonel Quaritch, has returned in the form of a recreated consciousness inserted into his own avatar. Using this new body, the Colonel enacts a brutal and bloody campaign for revenge against Jake.
Jake decides he must take his family and flee the forest tribe when he learns that the Colonel is targeting him specifically. The Sully family then settles among the sea clan of the Na'vi and must adopt their culture while trying to avoid the omnipresent hunting of Colonel Quaritch. Much like the first film, "Way of the Water" features a simple plot that is simply meant to function as a scaffolding for the astounding visuals on display.
And what a visual feast for the senses "Way of the Water" is.
While the improvement of the special effects in terms of revolutionary advancement isn't as pronounced as the leap that 2009's "Avatar" originally made, Cameron applies deft filmmaking techniques to improve the three-dimensional immersion by an order of magnitude. Ray tracing is prominent, textures are more detailed and water glistens off the computer-generated skin. Clever use of the waterline is used to heighten the cinematography by creating a unique 3D effect between the two contrasting tones.
It may be impossible to adequately describe how immersive the effects truly are because "Way of the Water" is very obviously intended to be viewed in a large, holographic movie theater.
Even the audio will sometimes take you by surprise as it sometimes sounds like people in the theater are openly talking until you realize it's just the audio of the film being projected in much the same way the visuals are. It looks as if the "Avatar" franchise could be one large audio/visual treat for cinema goers as the third film has already wrapped up production and is tentatively scheduled to release on Dec. 20, 2024.
