Autumn Colors Express to make trip to Hinton, continuing Railroad Days tradition

Rail Excursion Management Co. has announced they will be running their new Autumn Colors Express from Huntington to Hinton from Oct. 25-27.
The Autumn Colors Express will continue the 50 year tradition of the Railroad Days Festival, the release said, where passengers travel roundtrip in vintage trains.
The announcement came after Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society, Inc. announced that they would have to discontinue the operation of their New River Train earlier this year due to regulation and funding issues.
"We are very excited to showcase the beautiful New River Gorge in its fall colors to our passengers," said Adam Auxier, CEO of Rail Excursion Management Co. "I hope they enjoy their journey on these lovingly preserved railcars on their trip to Hinton."
Cris Meadows, Hinton City Manager, said the return of the train this fall means so much to the city of Hinton and its residents.
"The annual Railroad Days festival has brought thousands of people to our town over the years," Meadows said. "Our local nonprofits operate food and vending tents that in turn provide scholarships to so many of our local students. We’re overjoyed that this tradition can keep going year after year."
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., applauded Adam Auxier and Rail Excursion Management Co. on their decision to continue the 50 year tradition of the New River train and the Railroad Days festival in October,.
"The trip from Huntington to Hinton in the fall truly showcases the beauty of West Virginia and brings joy and revenue to our state," Manchin said in the release.
Manchin said he has been working for more than a year to ensure the annual festival would continue — first advocating for Amtrak to end their regulations and fees to try to save Collis P. Huntington, and then working with Amtrak and Rail Excursion Management to keep the West Virginia tradition alive.
"I look forward to the new Autumn Colors Express and will always support the Railroad Days festival however I can.”
