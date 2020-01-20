Author to discuss "The Settlement of the Greater Greenbrier Valley"

The Greenbrier Historical Society will host an author talk with Fred Ziegler, who released a new book, “The Settlement of the Greater Greenbrier Valley, West Virginia.”
Ziegler is a retired earth sciences professor and has lived with his wife, Barbara, in Monroe County since 2003.
His latest book, which this talk is based on, gives an account of the lives of the 573 families that first settled the Greenbrier Valley. The book chronicles the original road systems as well as the role Native Americans had in conditioning the landscape over a 2,000-year period. Some of these settlers fought in Lord Dunmore’s War at Point Pleasant and participated in local fort defense.
The talk will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Barracks, 932 Jefferson St. N. The event is free to the public, but donations are appreciated to help support historic programming efforts.
The Barracks does not have restroom facilities and has stairs.