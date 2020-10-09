West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History are inviting West Virginia artists of all ages to create and submit hand-crafted ornaments to be displayed on a Christmas tree at the West Virginia Culture Center.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary as a First Lady Initiative, the 2020 Artistree will honor West Virginia health care workers who have served on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, artists are asked to celebrate a health care worker by designing an ornament in that person's honor.
“Dedicating an ornament to a health care worker you know is a special way to show your appreciation through art and honor them for everything they do,” said Justice.
Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree. Size and weight should be taken into consideration.
Submissions must be mailed to:
Elizabeth Yeager
West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, The Culture Center
1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305
ATTN: Artistree.
The deadline for submitting ornaments is Friday, Nov. 20. The submission form and additional details can be downloaded at http://www.wvculture.org/arts/artistree/2020ArtistreeProspectus.pdf.
Participating artists will also be featured in the 2020 Artistree catalog. For more information, contact Elizabeth Yeager at 304-558-0240 or Elizabeth.A.Yeager@wv.gov.