In a celebration of artists across the New River Gorge area, Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville will be presenting “Artists of the New” – an exhibit for artists in Fayette, Raleigh and Summers counties that will also feature music and specialty craft brews.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Lords of Lester and Intoxicated Zen will be providing music, and there will be food trucks, craft beer and artist vendors.

Freefolk Brewery will also be making a special brew for the event, and Weathered Ground Brewery will be making its Piney Creek Farmhouse Ale, with a portion of the sales going to Piney Creek Watershed Association.

Love Hope Center for the Arts is at 100 Rotan St. in Fayetteville.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video