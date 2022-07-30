In a celebration of artists across the New River Gorge area, Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville will be presenting “Artists of the New” – an exhibit for artists in Fayette, Raleigh and Summers counties that will also feature music and specialty craft brews.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Lords of Lester and Intoxicated Zen will be providing music, and there will be food trucks, craft beer and artist vendors.
Freefolk Brewery will also be making a special brew for the event, and Weathered Ground Brewery will be making its Piney Creek Farmhouse Ale, with a portion of the sales going to Piney Creek Watershed Association.
Love Hope Center for the Arts is at 100 Rotan St. in Fayetteville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.