It’s that time of week again when I get to share some interesting events with my readers. Yes, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and just like his winter prediction, I predict six more weeks of the slow season when it comes to things to do. But this just means digging a little deeper for you. So let’s get started with a Valentine's Day event.
Monday evening, Feb. 14, the Southside Junction is hosting a Funk Valentine's Day Party. Local musicians will be jamming some funky tunes starting at 7 pm, and they invite you to come out and get down with them at 101 South Court Street in Fayetteville.
With $3 glasses of champagne and beer specials, this might be the date destination for you and your significant other.
There are some real treats coming up this weekend on the live music scene. Starting on Friday, Feb. 11, when Corey Lee McQuade takes the stage at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge from 6 – 9 p.m.
McQuade is a singer/songwriter from Lewisburg known for flatpicking the Dobro guitar. His solo performances also include finger picking guitar and clawhammer banjo. McQuade says his original songs are inspired by old time traditional music, folk singer/songwriters, and local history. This is guaranteed to be a great show, especially if you are a string fan like I am.
Saturday, Feb. 12, will be no different at the Weathered Ground Brewery with The Great Dying playing live from 6 – 9 p.m. Will Griffith, known musically as The Great Dying, is a Mississippi Delta born, country singer/songwriter. Will has this to say about himself on his Facebook page: "I want people to celebrate sad music because of its beauty. Sad songs help you laugh at your own sadness, and they are meant to help you keep going.”
The Great Dying hails from Cleveland, MS, but this is your rare chance to catch a show right here at home.
There is also a great art event happening on Friday, Feb. 11. Starting at 6 p.m., the Beckley Art Centerwil be ghosting its first opening reception of the year.
Located at 600 Johnstown Road, this members exhibition is entitled “Playlist,” celebrating the effect that music has on the creative process.
"Playlist” will be on display until Mar. 12, sponsored by Robby Moore & Aida Jimenez. Admission is free, and guests will enjoy a Spotify playlist of the artists’ favorite songs during the reception and throughout the duration of the show.
As an artist myself, I am beyond excited to see the amazing work a show like this promises to deliver, and I hope to see you there.
We can’t really have an event conversation this week if we don’t talk about the Super Bowl. This Sunday, Feb 13, is game day, and If you don’t want to watch at home this year, I have you covered.
If Fayetteville is your stomping grounds, Maggie’s Pub at 309 Keller Ave invites you over for some drink specials starting at 5 p.m. They will also have some great free food for their guests, and prizes for guessing the closest scores.
Calacino’s in Beckley will be playing the game on their 150 inch big screen, as well as eight others, so there won’t be a bad seat in the house, there.
They open at 1 p.m. and will be extending their happy hour specials into the evening for the big game. Whichever team you are rooting for, you can’t go wrong with this pick.
Many years ago, I stopped into a bar in Nashville, TN, and saw a live band on a tiny stage that I had never heard of. It was an amazing show, and I will never forget it because that band went on to be famous. We all know them today as the Black Crowes. Also several years ago, I sat in a small music venue in Kennesaw, GA, eating hot wings and having a few drinks with the band that had just came off the stage. I hear them on XM radio regularly now, but I will always remember Sevendust as those guys who sat at my table with me all those years ago.
I tell you these stories because Calacino's in Beckley has started a new Open Mic Night on Thursday nights. I went last week, and it reminded me of those old shows that have left such an imprint on me. I would love for everyone to have memories like these, and it's small venues like this that can make that happen.
Our area is certainly saturated with musical talent and some have went on to record albums or even be on national television shows. Drop into Calacino's any Thursday and you never know who you might see on stage. Music, poetry, and even stand-up comedy is ecouraged if you or someone you know wants to come and grab some stage time. Hosted by the talented Clinton Scott from 6 - 9 p.m., they invite you out to either listen, participate or both.
So try and follow my lead this winter by not letting the cold weather keep you from being entertained. Whether it's live music, the arts, sports or anything else that brings us together, I will try to share it here with you every week. If you have any input you would like to share with me, or an event you would like sto see covered here, feel free to email me at gvaughan@register-herald.com. I look forward to hearing from you.
----------
Calendar of events
Tuesday, Feb. 15
The Righteous Brothers will be in concert at the Clay Center in Charleston from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Known for hits including "Unchained Melody," "You've Lost That Loving Feeling," "Soul & Inspiration," and "Rock and Roll Heaven," The Righteous Brothers are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have been ranked by Rolling Stone as the No. 16 "Greatest Duo of All Time."For more information, visit www.claycenter.org
Now through Feb. 26, the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Virginia Association of Museums, will present “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum at The Historic Crab Orchard Museum located at 3663 Crab Orchard Road, Tazewell, Va. The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be contacted at 276-988-6755
Wednesday, Feb. 16
BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) will host a History Alive! performance, sponsored by the Equity and Inclusion Committee in observance of Black History. Lady D will represent Bessie Smith. Attendees will get a glimpse into the life of Bessie Smith — one of the most popular female blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. The event will be from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. in the BridgeValley Community and Technical College, B2000 and Davis Commons Area.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story will be presented at the Clay Center in Charleston beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Bob Malone with Annie Neeley will be presented at the Clay Center in Charleston beginning at 7:30 p.m. Malone has toured the world as a solo artist for two decades and has played keyboards with rock legend John Fogerty since 2011. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Amy Helm will perform at 7:30 p.m., at Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm has found success in groups such as the Levon Helm Band, the Dirt Farmer Band and the Midnight Ramble Band. To learn more, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org
Saturday, Feb. 19
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the vocal group Naturally 7 at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
The Greenbrier will hold its Dinner and a Show series each Saturday, now through March 12. The dinner and a show evenings will feature comedy, dueling pianos, Landau Eugene Murphy, game shows and murder mysteries. For more information, visit https://greenbrier.com/Holidays-Events/Greenbrier-Games-Gourmet.aspx
Sunday, Feb. 20
Mountain Stage will be at the Culture Center Theater, Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring The Steel Wheels, Scott Cook, Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz and more. Visit www.mountainstage.org
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Thursday, Feb. 24
Street Corner Symphony will begin at 7:30 p.m., at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium. Since forming in 2010 to compete on the NBC vocal show, "The Sing-Off," the Nashville-based a capella group has toured the world working with artists including Ben Folds, Allison Krauss and Claude McKnight. For more information, vivit www.beckleyconcerts.org
Friday, Feb. 25
The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at 7:30 p.m., Municipal Audotorium, Charleston. The Marshall Tucker Band's 50th Anniversary Tour makes a stop in West Virginia. Enjoy hits including "Heard It in a Love Song," "Can't You See," "Fire on the Mountain," "Long Hard Ride" and "Ramblin'." For more information, visit www.chaswvccc.com
Sunday, Feb. 27
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox The Grand Reopening Tour will begin at 7 p.m. at the Clay Center in Charleston to make the 20s roar again. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Wednesday, March. 2
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, March 5
Stand Together Tour at the Calvary Assemble of God in Beckley at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
Friday, March 11
The Russian National Ballet presents Giselle at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece, Ariadne auf Naxos. Showing at 12:55 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Thursday, March 17
Amy Helm will grace Carnegie Hall’s stage on St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, 2022. This will be the first of three shows within 15 days at Carnegie Hall. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm started her solo career with a bang and hasn’t looked back. A remarkable songwriter and a powerful singer, Helm commands any stage she performs on, captivating audiences with her soulful voice. With a successful career as a performer in groups such as the Levon Helm Band, the Dirt Farmer Band, and the Midnight Ramble Band, Amy Helm now amazes audiences with music that is both intimate and universal.
Saturday, March 26
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present Second Helping, The Lynard Skynard Show at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Friday, April 1
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Motones & Jerseys in concert at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Wednesday, April 6
Wednesday, May 4
Saturday, May 7
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko makes her long-awaited Met role debut in Turandot as Puccini’s icy princess — live in cinemas on May 7. Showing at 12:55.
Thursday, May 22
"Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club," written by filmmaker Danny Boyd with music by Larry Groce, will open Theatre West Virginia's 2022 summer season at the Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack in May. There will be eight performances, with limited general seating of 150 per show, on May 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29.
Wednesday, June 1
Saturday, June 4
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. When Australian composer Brett Dean’s Hamlet had its world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017, The Guardian declared, “New opera doesn’t often get to sound this good … Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn’t always be picked up, but Dean’s Hamlet rises to the challenge.” This riveting contemporary masterpiece appears live in cinemas, with Neil Armfield, who directed the work’s premiere, bringing his acclaimed staging to the Met. Showing at 12:55.
Friday, June 17
"Hatfields and McCoys" will open Theatre West Virginia's 2022 summer season at 7:30 p.m. at Cliffside Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m., pre show musical guests start at 6:30 p.m. and concessions available from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances at 3 p.m.Tickets are $15 each. Visit http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org