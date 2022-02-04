It’s Friday again, and here I am, as promised, to let you know what’s happening out there in the world this week. As you know, I try my best to dig up those event gems that sometimes slip through the cracks, and this week shall be no exception. Rather than just a generic list of things to do, read on, and I will provide you today with some more indepth details about some of those gems.
I usually start off with some great local music, so let’s keep that rhythm going by talking about what Fayetteville has for you on this Friday, Feb. 4. Emmalea Deal will take the stage at Chetty’s Pub from 7 – 9 p.m. If you have not seen her play yet, I can’t imagine there is a better place than overlooking the New River Gorge. Emmalea blends the glitter and gold sounds of rock with the dirty, powerful side of pop, creating a timeless fusion of modern alternative with her own clever lyrics. The menu at Chetty’s is never a let down either, so you can’t go wrong with an evening out just across the bridge.
The Tractor Bar has a special guest on Saturday, Feb 5 lined up for you. The Davisson Brothers will be performing a semi-acoustic show there starting at 9 p.m. The Davissons Brothers are hailed as one of the "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone Country. They boast musical foundations that are classic, obvious and etched in stone. The Tractor Bar is located at 546 Wilderness Highway in Mt. Nebo, and you can check them their guests on the web at davissonbrothersband.com.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, The Weathered Ground Brewery has a treat for you. Johnny Stanec takes the helm there from 6 – 9 p.m. Johnny has been writing, recording and releasing music under his own name for several years. With hundreds of live shows under his belt, he has performed throughout the midwest to the east coast and into Canada over the years. He has reached an ever-growing audience of listeners with his songs about loss, heartbreak, hope and the passing of time. Johnny describes his music on his Facebook page as somewhere between hooky rock and roll and stripped-down acoustic songs. His music has also been described as a mix between Americana, Britpop and folk rock. The WGB stage in Cool Ridge is a perfect spot, and one of my favorites to sip a craft beer, enjoy a fresh meal, and take in some live music.
You get a second chance to visit the Weathered Ground Brewery on Sunday, Feb. 6, when Colby Elswick takes their stage at 3 p.m. Colby is a member of the Kind Thieves, and he will stun you with his talent and stage presence. I cannot stress enough that if you enjoy live music, you need to get a Colby Elswick show under your belt.
You guys know I won’t leave you hanging in the art world, and let me tell you, I found a great one this week. Ace Adventure Resort invites you to join the Mountain Music Festival artist team for a weekend of education, relaxation and fun in the New River Gorge. You can sling some paint Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, with The Pigment Sanctuary. Festivities start at 8 a.m. on Friday, and noon on Sunday. Get the weekend pass and you will be setup to take workshops with featured artists, learn flow techniques from performers, and even squeeze in some yoga sessions.
The VIP weekend pass includes lunch and dinner on both days as well. But that’s only part of it. Each day of art wraps up with live music inside ACE’s bar/restaurant, the Lost Paddle. Friday night Psynatra & DJ ThirdOrder are spinning the beats for a wiggle party. Saturday night Dr. Bacon & The Mighty Good Times will be rocking the crowd. Tickets are available for just the live music each night or you can book a weekend package with or without food included. Cabins at ACE are even available for the weekend.
I spoke with Chris Colin this week, who is the Special Events Coordinator over at Ace. He told me they have been working with The Pigment Sanctuary artists since 2015 to bring visual art to the Mountain Music Festival. Chris said they never cease to amaze everyone with the quality of their work, the giant murals they create and the workshops they teach. “I was really excited when they made the move from various locations on the east coast to Princeton recently,” Chris said. “West Virginia is lucky enough to have these super friendly, caring and talented artists living right in our backyard now.”
Chris went on to tell me that this weekend is fully immersive and gives attendees of all skill levels the opportunity to fine tune their craft and learn new skills in art, yoga and flow. Ashton Hill is the gallery director and the artist who started The Pigment Sanctuary back in 2015. Ashton wanted us to know that the timing of this event is especially intentional. She said that this time of the year can be very hard on people, from loneliness and depression to the deep bone chill of the longer winter nights, and her plan is to celebrate the coming of spring with all attendees. I will be dropping in on this one myself, and I would love to see some of my readers there as well.
Now that we have the left side of your brain covered, let's close this week with a right brain activity. For the rest of the winter, and into the spring, Calacino's in Beckley has free trivia every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. I host this event myself and let me assure you that it's like no trivia you have ever played before. It's challenging, fast paced, interactive and sometimes even a little irreverent. The food is great, the crowd is always fun, and there are gift card prizes to the top three teams. Drop in any Tuesday and say hello to me. I will be the one up front making fun of the wrong answers.
In closing, let me say that I would love hear from some of my readers out there. Maybe you have an upcoming event that you would like me to cover, or maybe you just have some feedback you would like to share. Either way, I look forward to hearing from you. Email me at gvaughan@register-herald.com, and don't forget to meet me here again next week.