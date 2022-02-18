If you are here with me again this week, I can only guess that I’ve yet to steer you wrong in the events department. Let this week be no different, because as winter starts to fade away, the more there is to do out there. You can be certain, faithful readers, that I have again dug a few of them up for you.
For instance, the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville has a great event planned on Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19. They invite you all to break out of the winter blues for a two-day February Funk Sour Festival in their beautiful taproom. Come out and sample your choice of four in-house sours, or try one of the three guest taps from around our state.
The Freefolk will be offering their Wild Sanger, Soul Sister, Pogo Stick and There Gose the Neighborhood.
These local beers have flavors ranging from green tea ginseng, to raspberry, lime and more. Two of the guest taps will be Peach Folk Funk from Bad Shepherd Brewery and Flumber Majic from the Weathered Ground. A third guest tap will be announced on their Facebook page before the event. Friday’s festivities are from 4 – 10 p.m., and Saturday’s party is from 1 – 10 p.m. Saturday evening also includes live music from Archibald Johnson starting at 7 p.m. So stop in, sit a spell, and sip a sour.
Maggie's Pub in Fayetteville has an event planned for a truly unique occasion this week. Located at 309 Keller Ave, Maggie's will be having a “Twosday” celebration on Tuesday, 2-22-22. In keeping with all the 2s, they will be having $2 domestics all evening as well as $2 Jager shots and $2 Fireball shots. That’s almost too many 2s for me to properly get into a paragraph. (Do you see what I did there?) They open at 1 p.m. and invite us all over the fun.
The Southside Junction Taphouse is always a hot spot in Fayetteville, with something going on there several times weekly. This week will certainly be no exception because it lands on Southside’s monthly Comedy Night. Hosted by Cody Cannon on Wednesday, Feb. 23, you can catch headliner Senneca Stone from Pittsburgh, PA, joined by Lish Brownfield and Lawton Parnell. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the laughing starts at 7 p.m. It’s only $5 to get in and they recommend you get there early to guarantee a spot.
If you can’t make Comedy Night on Wednesday, The Southside Junction has you covered for Thursday, Feb. 24, as well. At 7 p.m., Fayetteville’s own talented Whiskey & Wine will be taking the taphouse stage. Southside also promises some delicious food specials, so If you haven’t had a meal here yet, this is your opportunity.
Fayetteville is certainly a hot spot for entertainment this week, but not the only place to go for good food and great music. There’s plenty going on all over our coverage area, and we can start with the Snowdrift Lounge at Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent. Matt Mullins will be pickin’ and grinnin’ there on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1 – 4 p.m. The Snowdrift Lounge is a beautiful place with a great mountain atmosphere, making it the perfect setting for the local story telling music of Matt Mullins.
Friday, Feb. 18, the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has a real musical treat lined up for you. At 6 p.m., Indie Folk singer/songwriter Grace Campbell will be playing live. Grace was awarded early admission to The Berklee College of Music and is now studying at West Virginia University. Grace is from Princeton, and her impeccable songwriting skills and charismatic personality have warranted her quite the fan base in southern West Virginia. If you can’t make this show, you can see her other dates atgracecampbellmusic.com. The drinks at the WGB are award-winning, and the kitchen is one of my favorites around, so this pick is sure to be satisfying in every department.
As better weather approaches our horizon, so do some fantastic events. In some weeks to come, there will be too much for me to even write about here, but you can count on me finding the best of them for you. If you would like to see something particular covered here, or have any input at all on this column, please email me at gvaughan@register-herald.com. I look forward to hearing from and communicating with my readers, and otherwise I will see you here next week!
----------
Friday, Feb. 18
Bob Malone with Annie Neeley will be presented at the Clay Center in Charleston beginning at 7:30 p.m. Malone has toured the world as a solo artist for two decades and has played keyboards with rock legend John Fogerty since 2011. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Now through Feb. 26, the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Virginia Association of Museums, will present “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum at The Historic Crab Orchard Museum located at 3663 Crab Orchard Road, Tazewell, Va. The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be contacted at 276-988-6755.
Amy Helm will perform at 7:30 p.m., at Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm has found success in groups such as the Levon Helm Band, the Dirt Farmer Band and the Midnight Ramble Band. To learn more, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org
Saturday, Feb. 19
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the vocal group Naturally 7 at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
The Greenbrier will hold its Dinner and a Show series each Saturday, now through March 12. The dinner and a show evenings will feature comedy, dueling pianos, Landau Eugene Murphy, game shows and murder mysteries. For more information, visit https://greenbrier.com/Holidays-Events/Greenbrier-Games-Gourmet.aspx
Sunday, Feb. 20
Mountain Stage will be at the Culture Center Theater, Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring The Steel Wheels, Scott Cook, Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz and more. Visit www.mountainstage.org
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Street Corner Symphony will begin at 7:30 p.m., at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium. Since forming in 2010 to compete on the NBC vocal show, "The Sing-Off," the Nashville-based a capella group has toured the world working with artists including Ben Folds, Allison Krauss and Claude McKnight. For more information, vivit www.beckleyconcerts.org
Bluefield University Theatre presents "Our Town" at the Harman Auditorium mow through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Reserved tickets are $10 for adults/$5 for students and senior adults. Tickets will be $12 and $7 at the door.
Friday, Feb. 25
The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at 7:30 p.m., Municipal Audotorium, Charleston. The Marshall Tucker Band's 50th Anniversary Tour makes a stop in West Virginia. Enjoy hits including "Heard It in a Love Song," "Can't You See," "Fire on the Mountain," "Long Hard Ride" and "Ramblin'." For more information, visit www.chaswvccc.com
Sunday, Feb. 27
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox The Grand Reopening Tour will begin at 7 p.m. at the Clay Center in Charleston to make the 20s roar again. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Wednesday, March. 2
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, March 5
Stand Together Tour at the Calvary Assemble of God in Beckley at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Friday, March 11
The Russian National Ballet presents Giselle at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece, Ariadne auf Naxos. Showing at 12:55 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Amy Helm will grace Carnegie Hall’s stage on St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, 2022. This will be the first of three shows within 15 days at Carnegie Hall. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm started her solo career with a bang and hasn’t looked back. A remarkable songwriter and a powerful singer, Helm commands any stage she performs on, captivating audiences with her soulful voice. With a successful career as a performer in groups such as the Levon Helm Band, the Dirt Farmer Band, and the Midnight Ramble Band, Amy Helm now amazes audiences with music that is both intimate and universal.
Saturday, March 26
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present Second Helping, The Lynard Skynard Show at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Friday, April 1
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Motones & Jerseys in concert at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Wednesday, April 6
Wednesday, May 4
Saturday, May 7
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko makes her long-awaited Met role debut in Turandot as Puccini’s icy princess — live in cinemas on May 7. Showing at 12:55.
Thursday, May 22
"Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club," written by filmmaker Danny Boyd with music by Larry Groce, will open Theatre West Virginia's 2022 summer season at the Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack in May. There will be eight performances, with limited general seating of 150 per show, on May 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29.
Wednesday, June 1
Saturday, June 4
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. When Australian composer Brett Dean’s Hamlet had its world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017, The Guardian declared, “New opera doesn’t often get to sound this good … Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn’t always be picked up, but Dean’s Hamlet rises to the challenge.” This riveting contemporary masterpiece appears live in cinemas, with Neil Armfield, who directed the work’s premiere, bringing his acclaimed staging to the Met. Showing at 12:55.
Thursday, June 16.
The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley. Members of several local car clubs along with Visit Southern West Virginia and the City of Beckley/Beckley Events have been planning three days of activities for the event, which will start out with a reception at Tamarack Marketplace on Thursday night, June 16. The public is invited to view over 100 vehicles from across the country during the first AACA Nationals to be held in downtown Beckley, on Sat., June 18, from 9 am to 3 pm. The show automobiles and motorcycles on display will be 25 years or older and be displayed with original equipment, paint colors, driveline, and interiors.
Friday, June 17
"Hatfields and McCoys" will open Theatre West Virginia's 2022 summer season at 7:30 p.m. at Cliffside Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m., pre show musical guests start at 6:30 p.m. and concessions available from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances at 3 p.m.Tickets are $15 each. Visit http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org