Let's start by talking about the Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville, where Saturday, Feb. 26, will be a full day. They are proud to present a solo exhibition of the work of the eclectic Alabama artist Abe Partridge starting at 11 a.m. Additionally, there will be a meet and greet with Abe from 12-2 p.m., and then he will be performing a music set from 7-8 p.m. Between events with Abe, from 2-7 p.m., the Fayetteville Songwriter Festival supporting Coda Mountain Academy will feature international recording artist Andrew Adkins who will be performing in the gallery.
The Love Hope Center for the Arts is a Fine Art Gallery located at 100 Rotan Street. They describe themselves as a nonconforming gallery that showcases Appalachian artists and pushes the social constructs that surround Appalachia. I have attended several events here, and if you are at all interested in music or the arts, you should put this one on your schedule.
The Fayetteville Songwriter Festival continues Saturday night at 8 p.m. with The Lords of Lester live at the Southside Junction Taphouse. If great music isn't enough to get you there, the ample menu should be. I always find myself torn as to what to order, but I think I found my new favorite on my last visit with the Loaded Munchie Burger. It's stacked with pimento cheese, cheddar, jalapenos, bacon, and chipotle mayo, as if it was designed for me. Check out their menu on Facebook, and you might find something just for you as well.
Are you like me, and sometimes get the urge to go out and really see something different? Let me tell you, the Mad Hatters in Beckley has you covered on Saturday night, Feb. 26. They are excited to present to you the Heartbreakers Drag Show. You can see the early show at 11 p.m. or the late show at 1 a.m. The lovely Scarlett Rose Karmichael promises to host an energetic and jaw dropping show for you. Both shows are free and there will be drink specials all night long. Located at 401 2nd Street, they invite us all out for a truly unique visual experience.
Saturday, Feb 26, is an eventful day for our entire reading area, as it turns out. Over in Ghent, you can catch live music from the extremely talented Clinton Scott at the Snowdrift Lounge at Winterplace Ski Resort. Clinton does a wide variety of music, and never plays the same show twice. From his deep, heartfelt originals, to his unique takes on popular cover tunes, Clinton will not let you down. No matter the weather, the Snowdrift Lounge is a cozy and comfortable place to enjoy an afternoon. Clinton plays from 1 - 4 p.m., and comes highly recommended by yours truly.
Friday, Feb. 25, is a great night to stop into Calacino's in Beckley. Barry Lee Bowman will be on stage there at 8 p.m. Barry is an accomplished guitarist and vocalist who has played just about any type of venue you can think of across several states. Besides being a great songwriter, he has has a knack of bringing excitement and humorous exaggerations to each of his shows. Barry teaches mathematics by day, but by night he has opened for such acts as Joe Diffie, Aaron Tippin, and Confederate Railroad. But you can see him right here at home this week.
Let me close by reminding you all of a few ongoing weekly events that you can always drop in on whether we cover it in this column or not. The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville has a ping pong tournament every Sunday afternoon from 3 - 5 p.m. Anyone signed up gets $1 off pints during the tournament, and they have rotating weekly prizes. I haven't been to one yet, but I have friends that tell me this is a great time.
Every Tuesday night, Calacino's in Beckley has the craziest trivia that you have ever attended. I host this one myself and you never know what you are going to walk into. Come in for some off-beat categories, gift card prizes, great music, and bad jokes, all starting at 7 p.m. You can play in teams up to five, making this an outstanding night out with friends, so drop in and see me.
So that's a little something for just about everyone. If I didn't get your attention with art, live music, food, ping pong, trivia, or even a drag show, then I'm not sure what to write about next week! But don't worry, I will think of something.
If you would like me to write about a specific event here, email me and I will see what I can do. gvaughan@register-herald.com
Sunday, Feb. 27
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox The Grand Reopening Tour will begin at 7 p.m. at the Clay Center in Charleston to make the 20s roar again. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Wednesday, March. 2
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, March 5
Stand Together Tour at the Calvary Assemble of God in Beckley at 7 p.m.
The Greenbrier will hold its Dinner and a Show series each Saturday, now through March 12. The dinner and a show evenings will feature comedy, dueling pianos, Landau Eugene Murphy, game shows and murder mysteries. For more information, visit https://greenbrier.com/Holidays-Events/Greenbrier-Games-Gourmet.aspx
New River Humane Society’s Casino Night Fundraiser at 5 p.m., The Lost Paddle, Oak Hill. This fundraiser benefiting New River Humane Society will include blackjack, roulette, craps and even slot machines. For more information, visit www.aceraft.com
Wednesday, March 9
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Friday, March 11
The Russian National Ballet presents Giselle at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Mt. Nebo St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at noon at The Tractor Bar in Mt. Nebo. The annual parade features vendors, food, music, kids’ activities and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mtnebostpatricksdayparade
Murder Mystery: Belles, Bourbon and Belladonna begins at 5 p.m. at Ace Adventure Resort, Oak Hill. Come hungry and ready to solve a crime as you get to the bottom of a murder at the Castle family home. For more information, www.aceraft.com
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece, Ariadne auf Naxos. Showing at 12:55 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Amy Helm will grace Carnegie Hall’s stage on St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, 2022. This will be the first of three shows within 15 days at Carnegie Hall. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm started her solo career with a bang and hasn’t looked back. A remarkable songwriter and a powerful singer, Helm commands any stage she performs on, captivating audiences with her soulful voice. With a successful career as a performer in groups such as the Levon Helm Band, the Dirt Farmer Band, and the Midnight Ramble Band, Amy Helm now amazes audiences with music that is both intimate and universal.
Friday, March 18
Gary Sartin honors the “Man in Black,” by performing his classic songs in the same style with the same type of vintage instruments used in the original at 7 p.m. at The Granada Theater, Bluefield. For more information, visit www.bluefieldgranada.com
Sunday, March 20
Mountain Stage will be at the Culture Center, Charleston, at 7 p.m. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Ben Sollee, AHI, Kyshona, Peter Mulvey, and SistaStrings. For more information, visit www.mountainstage.org
Tuesday, March 22
Hairspray" will be at The Clay Center, Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy that inspired the blockbuster film makes a stop in West Virginia as part of the Broadway in Charleston series. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Thursday, March 24
The Garth Newell Piano Quartet will be at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley, at 7:30 p.m. The quartet is known for their spirited and impassioned performances that include both standard and new music. For more information, visit www.beckleyconcerts.org
Friday, March 25-27
Girls Weekend at Twin Falls will be held today and Saturday at Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. This ladies-only weekend will feature a variety of activities including hikes, yoga, social hours, guest speakers, painting and more. For more information, visit www.wvstateparks.com
Friday, March 25-26
The 24th Women’s Expo will be today and Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, Beckley. This annual event will feature more than 100 vendors as well as food and giveaways. For more information, visit www.wvstateparks.com
Saturday, March 26
The Steel Wheels will be at Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, at 7:30 p.m. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original, soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. For more information, visit www.carnagiehallwv.org
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present Second Helping, The Lynard Skynard Show at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Friday, April 1
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Motones & Jerseys in concert at 7 p.m. The show is featuring nine singers and a seven-piece band, Motones & Jerseys sings and dances its way through more than 40 of the greatest songs of the 20th century. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Sunday, April 3
Mountain Stage will be at the Culture Center, Charleston, at 7 p.m. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Joan Osborne, Abby Hamilton and more. For more information visitwww.mountainstage.org
Wednesday, April 6
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
An Evening with David Sedaris will be held at Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, at 7:30 p.m. Best-selling author, speaker, humorist and radio contributor David Sedaris will appear during this special engagement presented by the Lewisburg Literary Festival. For more information, visit www.lewisburgliteraryfestival.com
Saturday, April 9
Lewisburg Chocolate Festival will be held in downtown Lewisburg beginning at 9 a.m. This popular annual event features more than chocolatiers, whose items are available in exchange for $1 tasting tickets. The festival also includes live music, face painting, professional chef demonstrations, bake-offs, the 10K Chocolate Chase and more. For more informationm visit www.lewisburgchoclatefestival.com
Run the Summit will be held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, Glen Jean, beginning at 9 a.m. Lace up your running — or walking shoes — for this event, which allows entrants to participate in a 5k, 10k or half marathon. For more information, visit www.activeswv.org
Thursday, April 14
The multi-platinum selling band Alabama will perform April 14 at the Charleston Coliseum. The popular group will be making a stop in Charleston as part of its 50th anniversary tour. The group’s website said the band has sold 73 million albums and is recognized in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Saturday, April 16
A Spring Festival & Easter Egg Hunt will be held at noon at Sunset Berry Farm, Alderson. Celebrate Easter with a variety of activities including Easter egg hunts, a bucking cow barrel train ride, a jumping pad and paintball target shooting. A professional photographer will be on-site to snap shots with the Easter Bunny. For more information, visit www.sunsetberryfarm.net
Friday, April 22
McKenzie Phipps will be at the Bluefield Arts Center at 7 p.m. McKenzie Phipps, who has been on Country Rebel and the Country Network, recently released her debut single “Maybe.” For more information, visit www.bluefieldartscenter.com
Saturday, April 23
Beckley’s Coffee and Tea Celebration is an annual block party that will include coffee and tea tastings, desserts, food, music and other activities. Additional vendors as well as local businesses and authors will also participate. For more information, visit www.beckley.org
Wednesday, April 27
"Jersey Boys" will be at The Clay Center, Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, "Jersey Boys" tells the behind-the-scenes story of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Wednesday, April 27-30
The Mullens Dogwood Festival will be held now through Sunday. A local tradition since 1979, the Mullens Dogwood Festival includes crafts, exhibits, food, live music, a carnival and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/themullensdogwoodfestival
Wednesday, May 4
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, May 7
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko makes her long-awaited Met role debut in Turandot as Puccini’s icy princess — live in cinemas on May 7. Showing at 12:55.
Thursday, May 22
"Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club," written by filmmaker Danny Boyd with music by Larry Groce, will open Theatre West Virginia's 2022 summer season at the Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack in May. There will be eight performances, with limited general seating of 150 per show, on May 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29.
Wednesday, June 1
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, June 4
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. When Australian composer Brett Dean’s Hamlet had its world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017, The Guardian declared, “New opera doesn’t often get to sound this good … Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn’t always be picked up, but Dean’s Hamlet rises to the challenge.” This riveting contemporary masterpiece appears live in cinemas, with Neil Armfield, who directed the work’s premiere, bringing his acclaimed staging to the Met. Showing at 12:55.
Thursday, June 16.
The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley. Members of several local car clubs along with Visit Southern West Virginia and the City of Beckley/Beckley Events have been planning three days of activities for the event, which will start out with a reception at Tamarack Marketplace on Thursday night, June 16. The public is invited to view over 100 vehicles from across the country during the first AACA Nationals to be held in downtown Beckley, on Sat., June 18, from 9 am to 3 pm. The show automobiles and motorcycles on display will be 25 years or older and be displayed with original equipment, paint colors, driveline, and interiors.
Friday, June 17
"Hatfields and McCoys" will open Theatre West Virginia's 2022 summer season at 7:30 p.m. at Cliffside Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m., pre show musical guests start at 6:30 p.m. and concessions available from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances at 3 p.m.Tickets are $15 each. Visit http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org
Saturday, Aug. 13
Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced the addition of rock legends Foreigner to the 2022 Concert Series beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 25, at 10 a.m. Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.