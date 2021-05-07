Youth ages 14 to 18 who like to help with events can consider joining Beckley’s Events Youth Council organized by the Beckley’s Events Committee for the City of Beckley.
The mission of the youth council is to provide input and assistance regarding youth activities and programming during several of Beckley’s events. The events include Car & Bike Shows (June 25 & July 31), the Appalachian Festival (Aug. 27-28), Kids Classic Festival (Sept. 11), and Chili Night (Oct. 2), plus other optional events.
The Youth Council usually consists of five to 15 members between the ages of 14 and 19. Members are selected from an application process. Selected members will be able to attend meetings and should plan to help during at least two of the events. The time commitment ranges from 10 to 20 hours during event months (May to December). Members can meet with committees and learn about planning and promoting special events. Activities may include event set-up, promotion, admissions, registration, sales, event ambassadors, and/or assist with games, parades, & judging contests.
According to Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, “The Youth Council provides a great opportunity for youth to accomplish community service hours & learn leadership skills. Past Youth Council members have provided much help during our events. Due to Covid-19, the council did not get to meet or help during 2020. Anyone interested in serving on the youth council, should complete an application and submit it for review by May 12, 2021. Applications are being sent to Raleigh County high schools and may also be requested by calling 304-256-1776 or visiting the website www.beckley.org – click on Beckley Events. Here is the link to the application: https://beckley.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Beckley-Events-Youth-Council.pdf. Selected members will be notified by May 21.