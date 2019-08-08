OAK HILL — Do you make the best apple pie around?
Is Aunt Sally’s pineapple upside down cake to die for?
What about Grandma’s cinnamon rolls?
If that’s the case, they are urged to enter the Sweet Taste of Oak Hill contest, held in concert with the city’s annual Oak Leaf Festival, scheduled this year for Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.
The Sweet Taste of Oak Hill is set for Friday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the old BB&T Bank lobby, but deadline for entries is Thursday, Aug. 15.
Local cooks and bakers are invited to enter as many homemade items as they wish. There is a $10 entry fee for each item. Checks should be made payable to Oak Leaf Festival.
During the contest, the opening event of the 21st annual festival, tasting tickets will be sold to members of the public who will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite dessert. Monetary prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners and Mayor’s Choice.
Those entering the contest also may have extra desserts on hand to sell to the public, according to organizer Nancy Potter.
For more information, Potter may be contacted at 304-469-7025 or by email at nannado45@yahoo.com.
Entry forms, which are available online at oakleaffestivalwv.org/sweet-taste-of-oak-hill, may be mailed to Oak Leaf Festival, P.O. Box 1245, Oak Hill WV 25901; to Nancy Potter, 133 Beech Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901; or may be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce on Oyler Avenue.
For more on the Oak Hill Festival, visit its website at oakleaffestivalwv.org or the Facebook page.