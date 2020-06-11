Citing concerns about safety during a pandemic, the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) has canceled the 2020 Appalachian String Band Music Festival.
The five-day camping experience in the heart of West Virginia, which also includes music contests, dancing, arts and crafts and games for the whole family was set to take place July 29 – Aug 2, 2020 at Camp Washington-Carver, Clifftop, Fayette County.
The popular annual festival which draws thousands of string band musicians and fans from across the country and around the world for its concerts, dancing, workshops and contests will be rescheduled for 2021.