Appalachian Festival Street Fair features variety of events

The Appalachian Festival Street Fair will fill downtown streets this Saturday, August 28 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. In conjunction with the Appalachian Festival, the street fair features local food and other vendors along with entertainment and family fun. Music will include the New River Jazz Band, Kate Lett, Randy Gilkey, and Emily Grace. Over 30 booths representing local restaurants, food vendors, pop-up shops, businesses and organizations plan to participate.
Family activities such as rock painting and games will be offered, plus the annual Southern Communications Oreo-Stacking Contest.
Entertainment / Activities schedule:
5 – 7 p.m. – Emily Grace at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre on Neville Street
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – New River Jazz Band, Federal Plaza in the Heber/Main Street area
6:35 p.m. – Southern Communications Oreo-Stacking Contest, Main/Heber Street area (register 6-6:25 p.m.)
7 – 8 p.m. – Kate Lett, Heber Street area
7 – 8:15 p.m. – Randy Gilkey, Fayette Street stage near Main Street
7 p.m. – Ghosts, Legends & Lore Tour by Haunted Beckley, meet at Alfred Beckley statue in Jim Word Memorial Park, $
Booth and food vendors are eligible to receive award certificates in a few contest categories such as best sandwich, dessert, most attractive booth, and the Peoples’ Choice – winners are announced near the end of the event.
Another event hosted by the Beckley Events Committee during the festival is the Friday in the Park on August 27 featuring music by Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band and Shane Ingram between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm at Word Park on Neville Street. The Uptown Farmers Market is held at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3-5:30 pm. For more Appalachian Festival events, visit AppalachianFestival.net.
The events committee encourages attendees to try to practice social distancing during the festival events, and/or wear a mask if standing within 6 feet of others and not vaccinated. The booths are spaced out along Neville, Heber and Main Streets. Please be considerate of others’ space and be careful to keep everyone safe from the spread of the virus. The committee hopes to offer the Kids Classic Festival in September and Chili Night in October.